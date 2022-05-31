Imran Khan supporters at 'azadi march' had assault rifles - Pak minister: Report
Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif claimed Monday that some of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's supporters - thousands of whom marched on capital Islamabad last week as part of the 'azadi rally', triggering violent clashes with police - were carrying automatic rifles and other firearms. Asif told Pakistan's Geo News weapons were carried on Imran Khan's orders.
"Imran Khan is right... his party workers were not only carrying guns, but they also had automatic firearms. Imran Khan had asked protestors to bring weapons... however, the government was aware of that," he told Geo News in an interview in response to a question on Imran Khan cancelling the rally.
According to Geo News, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan called off the march because he feared his presence could incite further violence among those who were carrying weapons.
Khan did not specify he if had asked his supporters to come armed.
Slated for May 26, Imran Khan's 'azadi rally' laid siege to cities and areas en route to Islamabad and reached the city early that morning. The city soon resembled a battleground with tear gas firing by police set off by reported acts of vandalism by workers of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
READ: Imran Khan's 'azadi' march in Islamabad, city becomes battleground
The Pak Army was called in to protect Islamabad's Red Zone, which consists of government offices and structures like the Supreme Court, the prime minister's residence, and other key buildings.
READ: Tensions rise in Pakistan after Imran Khan vows to defy ban - Report
Imran Khan reached Islamabad's D Chowk that morning.
However, shortly afterwards he called off the march and gave the Shehbaz Sharif government a six-day deadline to announce fresh national elections.
READ: Imran Khan gives 6 days to Pakistan govt for announcing polls
He claimed he was backing down because the government was using the march to create differences between the public and the police.
However, insiders told Paki newspaper Dawn the end was abrupt and there were people who pulled the strings at the behest of the military.
READ: Imran Khan ended 'azadi' march after talking to 3 persons - Report
A cricket star-turned-politician, Khan served as prime minister for over three-and-a-half years till he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in April.
He has remained defiant since and has claimed his removal was the result of a United States-organised plot in collusion with his successor Sharif.
Both the US and the current Pak government have denied the allegation, but that hasn't silenced Khan, who has claimed threats against his life. The conspiracy is being hatched in closed rooms inside and outside Pak, he said.
With input from PTI
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
-
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics