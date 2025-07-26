Pakistani TikTok star Sumeera Rajput found dead, daughter says ‘she was poisoned for refusing marriage’

In yet another incident of a harrowing incident from Pakistan, a TikTok content creator was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in the Bago Wah area of Sindh's Ghotki district. Sumeera Rajput was a digital content creator with 58,000 TikTok followers and over one million likes on her posts. (@kumailsoomro/X)

Sumeera Rajput was poisoned by individuals who had been pressuring her to marry forcibly, the deceased's 15-year-old daughter said, according to Geo News.

Rajput's daughter claimed that the suspects gave poisonous tablets to Sumeera, which led to her death. The daughter is also a content creator, with over 58,000 followers on TikTok.

Two individuals have been taken into custody following the incident, however, the authorities have not yet clarified their motive.

Rajput, a digital content creator, had 58,000 TikTok followers and over one million likes on her posts. Allegations of forced marriage and poisoning are now surfacing, creating outrage and highlighting the deep-rooted violence faced by women in the country.

Ghotki District Police Officer Anwar Shaikh confirmed the claim made by the 15-year-old daughter, according to Geo News.

However, no FIR has been registered in the case so far. The police said that they are investigating whether foul play was involved in the case.

This case is among a string of targeted killings involving female influencers in Pakistan. Last month, another TikToker named Sana Yousaf, 17, was shot dead inside her home in Pakistan’s Islamabad.

Umar Hayat, a 22-year-old man who was persistently contacting her, was arrested as her alleged killer. Sana Yousaf's death sparked an outrage on social media, with #JusticeForSanaYousuf trending on Instagram and X.

The Pakistan administration has largely remained unresponsive to the violence against women and the increasing cases of forced marriages and gender based killings.