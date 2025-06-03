Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf, 17, shot dead in Islamabad: Report

Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old TikTok star from Pakistan, was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad on Monday, according to media reports. Originally from Chitral in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Sana Yousaf had built a large following through her TikTok content. (File)(X/@SidraUsafzai)

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station, adding to the growing number of similar cases reported across the country recently.

The Express Tribune said that Sana was shot at close range by an unknown attacker who allegedly entered her home and opened fire before fleeing. Citing police sources, the report said, “The killer reportedly entered the house and opened fire before fleeing the scene.”

Originally from Chitral in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Sana had built a large following through her TikTok content.

Shooter suspected to be a visitor at her home

According to SAMAA TV, the shooter may have been a visitor at her home.

Quoting police officials, the channel reported: “Sana Yousuf, who hailed from Upper Chitral and resided in Sector G-13 of Islamabad, was fatally shot by a guest who had come to visit her at her residence. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the incident, and police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.”

Her body was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem. Both news outlets confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made yet, and the motive remains unknown.

The killing has triggered outrage on social media, with followers demanding justice for Sana.

This is not the first case this year involving the killing of a teenage female influencer in Pakistan.

15-year-old girl shot dead by father in Quetta over TikTok use

Earlier this year, a 15-year-old girl named Hira was allegedly killed by her father and maternal uncle in Quetta in what police suspect to be an honour killing over her TikTok activity, ARY News reported.

According to the report, her father, Anwarul-Haq, was angered by her continued presence on the platform despite being warned to stop. When she refused, he allegedly conspired with his brother-in-law, Tayyab Ali, to carry out the murder.

Police said Anwarul-Haq had been living in the US with his family for several years and returned to Pakistan with Hira on January 15.

His wife and two other daughters remained in the US. Investigators confirmed the killing was premeditated.

Both accused were arrested and confessed. The case has now been handed over to the Serious Crime Investigation Wing for further investigation.