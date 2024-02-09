 Pakistanis turn to memes amid slow election results: Here are the best ones | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Pakistanis turn to memes amid slow election results: Here are the best ones

Pakistanis turn to memes amid slow election results: Here are the best ones

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2024 07:58 PM IST

Pakistan Elections 2024: What are Pakistanis up to? Sharing memes and here are the best ones

Pakistan Elections 2024: As Pakistan awaits elections results, country's election commission said that independent candidates backed by jailed Imran Khan were leading even as supports of the former prime minister claimed that the ballots were being manipulated to favour Nawaz Sharif and his party. Imran Khan was disqualified from running in the election because of criminal convictions which he said were politically motivated.

Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) supporters gather to celebrate the victory of a provincial assembly candidate in Karachi.(AFP)
Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) supporters gather to celebrate the victory of a provincial assembly candidate in Karachi.(AFP)

But what are Pakistanis up to? Sharing memes and here are the best ones:

Pakistan Elections 2024: What results show so far?

Of the 156 National Assembly results announced, candidates backed by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 62 seats while the Pakistan Muslim League of Nawaz Sharif secured 46 seats.

Pakistan Elections 2024: What hangs in the balance?

Results of 110 more seats are still pending but PTI Chairman Gohar Khan told Pakistani news channel Geo that the party would not need outside support or alliances to form a government. Any party needs 169 seats are required for a majority.

Follow Us On