Pakistan’s army puts a former intelligence chief on trial

The role of director-general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is the second-most powerful job in the country. In terms of its clout it is behind only the army chief and ahead of the nominally elected prime minister. It is also now a stop on the way to jail. On December 10th General Faiz Hameed, head of the spy agency until late 2021, was court-martialled by the Pakistan army.

General Hameed, who has been in custody since August, is accused of, among other things, “engaging in political activities” and violating secrecy laws. He is also being investigated for “fomenting instability” alongside “vested political interests”. A trial is under way and could last several more weeks, according to Mian Ali Ashfaq, General Hameed’s lawyer. His client has pleaded not guilty and “categorically denies” all charges, he says. (Secrecy laws prevent the defence from revealing the punishment General Hameed faces.)

It is a dizzying fall. As spy chief, General Hameed browbeat parliament, recalcitrant judges and dissident journalists. His predecessors have been sacked, replaced and censured before. But he is the first former director-general of ISI to be put on trial. His alleged crimes are many but his sin is singular: he is a close ally of Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister. General Hameed remained aligned with Mr Khan even after a new military leadership soured on him. “General Faiz thought he could become [director-general] again if Imran Khan became prime minister again,” says Faisal Vawda, a senator.

The trial of Mr Khan’s enforcer-in-chief signals further trouble for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mr Khan’s party. In December military courts sentenced 85 of its supporters, including a nephew of Mr Khan, to prison for smashing up military sites in protests in 2023. America, Britain and the EU have criticised the use of military trials for civilians. On January 13th an accountability court is scheduled to announce its verdict in the latest corruption trial of Mr Khan and his wife.

Under pressure, the PTI is changing tack. Having failed to win Mr Khan’s release through street protests, the party is negotiating with Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister. Two rounds of talks have been held in parliament. The PTI wants its prisoners released. The modest demands indicate the PTI’s weak position.

There is an additional factor this year, too: Donald Trump, the president-elect. A handful of pro-Khan tweets by Richard Grenell, the incoming Trump administration’s envoy for special missions, has sparked fervent speculation that the next president may take an interest in Mr Khan’s plight. (Mr Khan claims, falsely, that Joe Biden’s administration orchestrated his ousting as prime minister in 2022.)

Meanwhile, trouble is growing outside the country. On December 24th Pakistan launched air strikes inside Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban. Nearly 50 people died in the raids. On December 28th the Afghan Taliban struck back across the border, killing a Pakistani soldier. More violence is likely. It is a far cry from September 2021, when General Hameed sipped tea in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and said, on the back of America’s withdrawal from Pakistan’s neighbour: “Don’t worry, everything will be okay.” So far it has not worked out—for him or for Pakistan.