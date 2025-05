Pakistan's bull racing takes on ‘Punjabi-style’ | In Pics

Bulls are yoked together by thick wooden frames in a sun-scorched field of rural Pakistan, while behind them, holding onto nothing more than ropes and his honor, is a man on a plank. People watch a traditional bull race competition, in Malal, a village of Attock district, in Pakistan.(Anjum Naveed/AP)

Hundreds of spectators whoop and cheer as the animals begin to hurtle down a track, whipping up a storm of dust and imminent danger.

This is bull racing, Punjabi style.

The traditional sport captures the raw energy of village life and is a world away from the floodlit cricket and hockey stadiums found in many Pakistani cities.

Bull racing has deep roots in the Attock district of eastern Punjab province. It is more than just a sport there, it is a part of the region’s living heritage.

A jockey, center, looses the control on a pair of bull during a traditional bull race competition, in Malal, a village of Attock district, in Pakistan, Thursday, May 15, 2025.(Anjum Naveed/AP)

In the village of Malal, one of bull racing’s most vibrant hubs, hundreds of people gather every year to witness the spectacle. Jockeys crouch behind the animals on a plank, gripping onto some reins and relying on experience and instinct to triumph.

But there’s always a chance for chaos as it’s common for the bulls to throw the jockey off his platform and drag him through the dirt.

“This isn’t just entertainment, it’s tradition,” said Sardar Haseeb, whose family has been holding races for generations. “We take pride in our animals. Farmers and landowners raise their bulls year round just for this moment. People are willing to pay high prices for a winning bull. It becomes a symbol of pride.”

A jockey controls a pair of bull during a traditional bull race competition, in Malal, a village of Attock district, in Pakistan, Thursday, May 15, 2025.(Anjum Naveed/AP)

Members of a team try to line up a pair of bull as people watch during a traditional bull race competition, in Malal, a village of Attock district, in Pakistan.(Anjum Naveed/AP)

The bull race creates a festive atmosphere, complete with dancing and banknotes thrown into the air — a celebratory practice normally seen at weddings.

Members of a team blow currency notes in the air as they celebrating after winning a traditional bull race competition, in Malal, a village of Attock district, in Pakistan, Thursday, May 15, 2025.(Anjum Naveed/AP)

Hawkers hold colourful ribbons and other items using to decorate bull as they wait for customers at the venue of a traditional bull race competition, in Malal, a village of Attock district, in Pakistan.(Anjum Naveed/AP)

The scent of freshly fried sweets rises from hot pans to lure the crowds. Stallholders prepare roasted chickpeas and other delicacies. The hustle and bustle becomes a source of income for enterprising locals, who benefit from the cultural event.

Members of a team dance as they celebrating after winning a traditional bull race competition, in Malal, a village of Attock district, in Pakistan, Thursday, May 15, 2025.(Anjum Naveed/AP)

A jockey, center, controls a pair of bull as people shout during a traditional bull race competition, in Malal, a village of Attock district, in Pakistan, Thursday, May 15, 2025.(Anjum Naveed/AP)

More than 100 bulls competed in the event that Haseeb hosted, with people traveling from across Pakistan to be part of the race.

Among the competitors was farmer Muhammad Ramzan.

“My bull came in fifth place and I’m thrilled,” he said. “It left 95 others behind.”