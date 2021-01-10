Pakistan's Covid-19 tally crosses grim milestone of 500,000
With the Covid-19 situation worsening in Pakistan, the number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has crossed the grim milestone of 500,000 cases on Sunday as 2,899 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.
Citing data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Geo News reported that the pace of the pandemic has quickened up with over 20,000 cases recorded in just nine days since the start of 2021. The total cases stand at 502,416.
The Pakistani media outlet further reported that most number of cases was recorded in Sindh with 1,505 new infections, followed by 798 cases in Punjab, 397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 150 in Islamabad.
At least 46 people died across the country on Saturday, raising the national Covid-19 death toll to 10,644. With 18 people succumbing to the virus, Punjab saw the most deaths while Sindh was second with 14, the NCOC reported further.
There are 34,803 active cases in the country, out of which at least 2,278 patients are under critical care.
