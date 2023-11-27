Pakistan's Lahore remains most polluted city in world, plans artificial rain

Pakistan's Lahore on Monday remained on top of the list of the most populated cities of the world with an average pollution reading of 415, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Pakistan Air Pollution: A corn seller pushes his hand cart as heavy fog reduces visibility, in Lahore, Pakistan.(AP)

According to the air pollution data shared by the Punjab Environment Protection Department, Upper Mall remained the most polluted locality with a 508 Air Quality Index reading. Meanwhile, Polo Ground Lahore Cantt had an AQI reading of 491 while Lahore College for Women University had an AQI rating of 297, Lahore College of Earth and Environmental Sciences recorded a 250 AQI and Town Hall Lahore had a 299 AQI reading.

An AQI rating between 151-200 is considered unhealthy while an AQI rating between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI over 300 has been extremely hazardous. Notably, the AQI is calculated based on five categories of pollution: ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

According to experts, there is an increase in air pollution during winter months due to change in wind speed, wind direction and sliding minimum temperature. The air becomes heavier in the winter in comparison to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and causing atmosphere pollution resulting in a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covering an area.

Last week, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Pakistan's Punjab notified the imposition of smart lockdown in ten districts in view of the recent smog situation, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the smart lockdown will remain enforced in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, and Sargodha divisions. The educational institutions are also closed in the aforesaid districts. Meanwhile, markets, shops, cinemas, and restaurants will remain closed till 3 pm, according to the notification, ARY News reported.

The citizens have been warned by the environmental department about the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city which has been recorded at 379, after which Lahore became the most polluted city in the world, according to ARY News report.

The experts advised the citizens to wear face masks and take necessary precautionary measures in order to combat smog. The Punjab government officials asked citizens and industrialists to cooperate with the authorities to combat this calamity.

