Pakistan's secret pact; Taliban's warning: Pak-Afghanistan peace talks not faring too well

As peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan end with no resolution, new revelations from the negotiations have come to light. With the ceasefire at risk, both countries have reportedly blamed the other for failure to reach a fair deal during the talks brokered by Turkey. Afghan Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif sign documents of a ceasefire agreement, during a negotation meeting mediated by Qatar and Turkey.(via REUTERS)

With the talks now at an impasse, the Taliban has warned Pakistan against any fresh attacks along with Durand Line, stating that the any assault will be met with a "reciprocal response."

Meanwhile, another key revelation has come to light after Pakistan allegedly admitted it had a pact with a foreign country based on which the strikes on Afghanistan were carried out.

Here's a look at some of the key updates from the Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks.

Pak's secret pact, Taliban's fresh warning | Key updates

Pakistan's secret pact with a foreign country

As reported by Afghanistan's TOLO news, Pakistan made a rare admission during the talks in Istanbul. During this, the delegation from Islamabad reportedly stated it had a pact with a foreign country, based on which drone strikes were carried out.

"Pakistan admitted to having an agreement with a foreign country allowing drone strikes, and that it cannot prevent such strikes because breaking the agreement is not possible," reported TOLO News, adding that Pakistan did not name the country in question.

This admission also comes months after Pakistan inked a key Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia in September, and its growing ties with the United States.

Pakistan claims 'right' to target TTP

During the talks, TOLO News further reported that the Pakistani side called on Kabul to recognise and accept Islamabad's "right to respond" to any assaults from the TTP.

However, the Afghan side has claimed that the TTP issue is a "Pakistani problem, not an Afghan one."

"The Afghan side remains committed to ensuring that no one uses Afghan territory to harm other nations," sources close to the Taliban delegation told TOLO news.

Taliban's fresh warning

The Taliban has stated that it will respond to any future attacks from Pakistan fiercely. "If Afghanistan's territory is bombed, Islamabad will eb targeted," reported TOLO.

This warning comes days after Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif's "open war" remark to Afghanistan.

"We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them. But I saw that they want peace,” Asif was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Pak-Afghan continue blame game over deadlock

Citing sources, AP reported that the talks are currently in a deadlock as both states continue to play the blame game. Sources added that Pakistan is upset over Kabul's reluctance to accept its "logical and legitimate demands" for its national security.

As per Pakistan officials, the Taliban delegation was “not fully willing” to accept Islamabad's proposals.

However, the Islamic Emirate has claimed it was Pakistan which was "unwilling" and "disorganised"

Security sources told TOLO that there was "no coordination" within the Pakistani delegation. The sources further added that the delegation allegedly kept retreating and leaving the negotiating table.