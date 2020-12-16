e-paper
Panama government approves Pfizer, BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Panama government approves Pfizer, BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

The delivery of the first batch is expected in the first quarter of 2021, Panama’s health minister said in a Twitter statement.

world Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 12:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Panama City
Several countries have given approval for Pfizer's vaccine candidate (Reuters)
         

Panama’s government has approved the emergency use of the vaccine produced by US company Pfizer and German company BioNTech, the delivery of the first batch is expected in the first quarter of 2021, the country’s Health Ministry said.

“The national government has approved the emergency use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine,” the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

Panama expects to receive the first shipment of vaccines in the first quarter of next year and to begin immunizing the population, starting with healthcare workers, the elderly, and security personnel.

According to the ministry, the country with a population of 4.2 million people has registered 194,619 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, including 3,382 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

