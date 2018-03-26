 Papua New Guinea rattled by magnitude 6.6 earthquake | world news | Hindustan Times
Papua New Guinea rattled by magnitude 6.6 earthquake

world Updated: Mar 26, 2018 18:28 IST
An undated handout photo received on March 5 from Oil Search Limited shows damage to Oil Search’s Hegigio Camp in Papua New Guinea.
An undated handout photo received on March 5 from Oil Search Limited shows damage to Oil Search’s Hegigio Camp in Papua New Guinea. (AFP File Photo)

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has rattled the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea, a month after a deadly quake there killed more than 100 people.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from today’s quake, which the US Geological Survey said was centered in a remote area of East New Britain province.

USGS reported the quake had a depth of 40 kilometers. Deeper earthquakes tend to cause less damage on the Earth’s surface.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Feb. 26 killed at least 125 people, injured dozens and brought work to a halt at four oil and gas fields.

Home to 7 million people, Papua New Guinea is located to the east of Indonesia and sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire.”

