Home / World News / Paris shooter previously charged with racist violence: Prosecutor

Paris shooter previously charged with racist violence: Prosecutor

world news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 08:25 PM IST

Paris Shooting: He was suspected of attacking at least two migrants with a knife in a Paris camp on December 8, 2021.

Paris Shooting: Members of emergency services work at the site where gunshots were fired.(Reuters)
Paris Shooting: Members of emergency services work at the site where gunshots were fired.(Reuters)
AFP |

A 69-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in central Paris on Friday had previously been charged with racist violence, a prosecutor said.

He was suspected of attacking at least two migrants with a knife in a Paris camp on December 8, 2021, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told reporters.

In that attack the Frenchman, a retired train driver, was also believed to have damaged several tents in the migrant camp located at the Bercy park in eastern Paris, she said.

Read more: Three dead, four injured in Paris shooting, gunman arrested: Top updates

He was subsequently charged with premeditated armed violence with a racist motive, and placed in detention, the prosecutor said, adding that the man had been released only recently.

She said the question of whether Friday's attack was motivated by racism "will obviously form part of our investigations which are starting now with the deployment of large numbers of people," she said.

Three people died Friday after the shooting in a central district of the French capital, with three others injured.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paris attack
paris attack

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out