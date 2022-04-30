Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: What is it and how to watch it
- A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the it comes between the Earth and the Sun. It then partially or totally blocks the Sun from the Earth for some time.
There will be a partial Solar Eclipse on Saturday, which will first of the year of 2022. It will be visible from from the south and south-western parts of South America, Pacific and Atlantic oceans and most of the land mass of Antartica. However, badluck for the skygazers of India and the United States as it will not be visible in both of these countries.
What is Solar Eclipse?
A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the it comes between the Earth and the Sun. It then partially or totally blocks the Sun from the Earth for some time. Saturday's eclipse is partial, meaning the Sun look like it in a shape of a crescent.
Time of watching
According to astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari, the partial solar eclipse will begin around 00:15 am IST (2:45pm EDT) of May 1. The maximum eclipse will be around 2.11am (4:41pm EDT) of the same day. It will end at 4.07am (6:37pm EDT), news agency PTI reported.
How to watch it online
Since the celestial phenomenon nwill not be visible in the country, astronomy enthusiasts can still catch it live through YouTube. There are many channels on the video sharing platform that will be broadcasting this live.
