Passengers evacuated from American Airlines in Miami over security concern
American Airlines Group said a security concern related to flight 257 from Miami was a “non-credible threat, that should be cleared momentarily”.world Updated: Oct 25, 2018 07:47 IST
American Airlines Group Inc on Wednesday said a security concern related to flight 257 bound for Mexico city from Miami was a “non-credible threat, that should be cleared momentarily.”
Miami International Airport had said in a tweet earlier that police were investigating a security concern related to the flight.
The passengers on the flight had been evacuated, the airport said.
First Published: Oct 25, 2018 07:46 IST