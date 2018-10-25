Today in New Delhi, India
Passengers evacuated from American Airlines in Miami over security concern

American Airlines Group said a security concern related to flight 257 from Miami was a “non-credible threat, that should be cleared momentarily”.

world Updated: Oct 25, 2018 07:47 IST
Reuters
American Airlines Group said a security concern related to flight 257 from Miami was a “non-credible threat, that should be cleared momentarily”. (AP)

American Airlines Group Inc on Wednesday said a security concern related to flight 257 bound for Mexico city from Miami was a “non-credible threat, that should be cleared momentarily.”

Miami International Airport had said in a tweet earlier that police were investigating a security concern related to the flight.

The passengers on the flight had been evacuated, the airport said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 07:46 IST

