Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Pathetic, ridiculous’: Venezuela after US increases bounty to $50 million on President Maduro

Reuters |
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 07:17 am IST

US Attorney General Pam Bondi has accused Maduro of collaborating with prominent criminal groups such as Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

The United States has doubled its reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million over allegations of drug trafficking and links to criminal groups, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addresses supporters during a march marking the first anniversary of his victory in the disputed July 28 presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela July 28, 2025. (REUTERS)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addresses supporters during a march marking the first anniversary of his victory in the disputed July 28 presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela July 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

In a video posted to X, Bondi accused Maduro of collaborating with prominent criminal groups such as Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Telegram that the announcement was "the most ridiculous smokescreen ever seen."

Also Read: 'I won $50 million': Trump ally says Nicolas Maduro is in Miraflores after bounty announcement

"While we're debunking the terrorist plots orchestrated from her country, this woman is coming out with a media circus to please the defeated far-right in Venezuela," Gil said.

"The dignity of our homeland is not for sale. We repudiate this crude political propaganda operation," he added.

The Venezuelan information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reward was first set at $15 million in 2020, when U.S. prosecutors charged Maduro with drug trafficking. It was increased to $25 million in January 2025, as Maduro was sworn in for a third term, alongside new sanctions on top officials.

In February, the U.S. State Department formally designated the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization, alongside MS-13 and several Mexican cartels. In July, it also designated Cartel de Los Soles as a global terrorist organization.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement late on Thursday that Maduro has been a leader of Cartel de los Soles for over a decade, which is responsible for trafficking drugs into the United States.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / ‘Pathetic, ridiculous’: Venezuela after US increases bounty to $50 million on President Maduro
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On