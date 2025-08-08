'I won $50 million': Trump ally says Nicolas Maduro is in Miraflores after bounty announcement

Laura Loomer, one of the prominent voices from Donald Trump's MAGA camp, has taken a dig at the Department of Justice after it announced Thursday that it is doubling the $25 million reward for information leading to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's arrest. Laura Loomer arrives at Philadelphia International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024.(AP)

Loomer, who continues to exert a significant influence on the Trump administration despite her criticism of the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files, reacted sarcastically to AG Bondi's announcement.

"I won $50 million, " she said, adding that Maduro is in the Miraflores Palace, the official residence of the President of Venezuela.

"He is such a wanted man that the Trump admin even sent their own special envoy and other admin officials to meet with Maduro where he told them he was such a fan of Trump and he wanted to turn over evidence of machine election fraud in the 2020 election," Loomer wrote.

“So they want to pretend like they don’t know where Maduro is instead of just talking to him? They were with him less than a month ago… This is some insane gaslighting. I need to get paid. Send me my $50 million!”

Venezuela Reacts To US Decision To Increase Bounty

Venezuela on Thursday put in an official reaction on the United States' decision to increase the bounty on President Nicolas Maduro from $25 million to $50 million over federal trafficking charges. They called it the "the most ridiculous smokescreen we've ever seen."

"The pathetic 'bounty'... is the most ridiculous smokescreen we have ever seen," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement on Telegram, AFP reported.

What Pam Bondi Said

AG Bondi on Thursday posted a video message where she outlined the reasons why the DOJ has decided to increase the reward on Maduro.

“Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like TdA (Tren de Aragua), Sinaloa and Cartel of the Suns (Cartel de Soles) to bring deadly violence to our country,” Pam Bondi said. “He is one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security.”

Nicolas Maduro has been facing a probe by US agencies for alleged involvement with drug traffickers since March 2020.