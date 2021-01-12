PayPal blocks website that helped raise funds for Capitol protesters
PayPal Holdings Inc. blocked the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo after it helped raise funds for people who attended last week’s violent event in Washington, D.C., according to a person familiar with the matter.
The payments giant also closed an account held by Ali Alexander, one of the organizers of the gathering, the person said, asking not to be named discussing non-public information.
“We regularly assess activity against our acceptable-use policy and carefully review actions reported to us, and will discontinue our relationship with account holders who are found to violate our policies,” PayPal said in a statement on Monday.
Bloomberg previously reported that PayPal closed an account held by Joy In Liberty. It was among groups that paid for supporters of President Donald Trump to travel to Washington, where mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, breaking through police lines and forcing lawmakers into hiding.
Some of PayPal’s rivals have also begun reassessing doing business with companies linked to Trump. Shopify Inc. shut down online stores affiliated with him.
“PayPal has a longstanding, well-defined and consistently enforced acceptable use policy,” the company said in Monday’s statement. “Regardless of the individual or organization in question, we work to ensure that our services are not used to accept payments for activities that promote hate speech, violence or other forms of intolerance.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump administration re-designates Cuba as 'state sponsor of terrorism'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi visits Myanmar, promises vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PayPal blocks website that helped raise funds for Capitol protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge sets May sentencing for Michael Avenatti in Nike case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How a British Covid-19 vaccine went from pole position to troubled start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speedy distribution of vaccine a major challenge for global govts: WHO experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 latest updates: India vaccination drive from Jan 16, UK at worst point
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats file motion to impeach Trump, to give Pence time to act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is the Insurrection Act of 1807 that officials feared Trump could invoke?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palestinians approve Russian Covid-19 vaccine for use in self-rule areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox