Peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Russia's foreign minister
- "It doesn't make any sense in the current situation," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state media in an interview, referring to peace talks with Kyiv.
Russia said Wednesday that holding peace talks with Ukraine made no sense "in the current situation" as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive in the pro-Western country.
Lavrov said that the first rounds of talks with Ukraine proved that Kyiv had no "desire to discuss anything in earnest."
"They simply will never be able to articulate anything that would deserve the serious attention of serious people," he added.
"We've already figured it out."
Talks between Russia and Ukraine largely ground to a halt in mid-April, Lavrov said.
Russia's top diplomat also said that Moscow's military aims in Ukraine were no longer focused "only" on the country's east, adding that supplies of Western weapons had changed the Kremlin's calculus.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
Protests outside presidential office after Ranil Wickremesinghe elected
A large number of protesters gathered outside the secretariat in Sri Lanka's Colombo Wednesday as lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed as president Rajabaya Gotapaksa - who fled the island nation as it grapples with its worst economic crisis. Read: 'If India, Sri Lanka comparison misinformed, then why...': Owaisi's jab after all-party meetDisheartened protesters told Reuters they see the 'same values, corruption and oppression in Ranil as seen in Gotabaya Rajapaksa'.
UN slams killings, human rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban
Hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago, even though security on the whole has improved since then, the United Nations said in a report Wednesday. In its report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan's current rulers.
Indian passport gives visa free access to 60 countries. List here
India has ranked 87th on the Henley Passport Index – a global passport rankings chart that uses data from the International Air Transport Authority to rank 'strongest' and 'weakest' among 199 passports. India's passport provides visa-free access to 60 nations. India fell two places in the third quarter but rose three from the corresponding period last year. India ranked 90th in Q3 and Q4 in 2021. Full list of countries India has visa-free access to:
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka President
Six-time Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday defeated dissident leader Dullas Alahapperuma and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake in the presidential election to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The 73-year-old Sri Lanka leader secured 134 votes in the 225-member House while his nearest rival Alahapperuma got 82. A candidate needed to secure at least 113 votes to win the election. Dissanayake secured just three votes.
Sri Lanka begins vote to replace president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled
The winner will take charge of a bankrupt Sri Lanka that is in bailout talks with the IMF, with its 22 million people enduring severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine. Outside the parliament, hundreds of heavily armed troops and police stood guard, but there were no signs of demonstrators.
