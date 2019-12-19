e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / World News / ‘Personal vendetta against me’: Ex-Pakistan president Musharraf on his death sentence

‘Personal vendetta against me’: Ex-Pakistan president Musharraf on his death sentence

In the video released by his party, Musharraf said “there is no example of such a decision in which neither the defendant and nor his lawyer was given permission to say something in his defense.”

world Updated: Dec 19, 2019 07:49 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Islamabad
File photo of Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf
File photo of Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf (AP)
         

Pakistan’s ailing former dictator on Wednesday said the death sentence given to him by a court in a treason case is based on a “personnel vendetta”.

It was Pervez Musharraf’s first reaction to Tuesday’s court verdict, which had already been denounced by the country’s powerful military.

Musharraf’s supporters have held small rallies across the country in his support since the court sentenced him to death after finding him guilty of imposing an emergency in violation of the constitution.

In the video released by his party, Musharraf said “there is no example of such a decision in which neither the defendant and nor his lawyer was given permission to say something in his defense.”

He said the court that held his trial in intervals from 2014 to 2019 rejected his request to record a statement in Dubai, where he has been living since 2016, when he left the country to receive medical treatment.

Musharraf’s health has witnessed ups and downs, and he was again taken to a hospital this month. He said the court verdict against him was questionable and that the supremacy of rule of law was not maintained.

“I will say that there was no need to hear this case under the constitution but this case was taken up and heard because of personnel vendetta of some people against me and one person was targeted in this case,” he said.

Without citing names, he said that those who acted against him “are enjoying high positions and they misuse their office”.

He praised the people and armed forces of Pakistan for standing by him after the court sentenced him to death for imposing the state of emergency in his tenure as president when he was also holding the position of the army chief.

Musharraf said he would take a decision about his future after consulting his lawyers and that he expected and hoped that justice will be done.

His laweyrs have already said that he will challenge death sentence.

Hours earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan consulted his advisers to decide how to handle the situation arising from the sentencing.

Pakistan and the UAE have no extradition treaty and Emirati authorities are unlikely to arrest Musharraf.

The military earlier said it received the court verdict “with a lot of pain and anguish,” saying that Musharraf, “who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor.”

Musharraf seized power in 1999 by ousting the elected government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In 2007 he imposed an emergency and placed several key judges under house arrest in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Later, when he was back in office, Sharif accused Musharraf of treason in 2013. The general was formally charged in 2014. Sharif again came into power in 2013 but a court ousted him from the office in 2017 on corruption charges. Sharif is currently receiving treatment in London after being release d on bail.

tags
top news
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Honour Indian democracy’: US on India’s citizenship law, religious freedom
‘Honour Indian democracy’: US on India’s citizenship law, religious freedom
New video clip ‘shows’ firing at Jamia protests, police say will probe
New video clip ‘shows’ firing at Jamia protests, police say will probe
‘Personal vendetta against me’: Ex-Pakistan president Musharraf on his death sentence
‘Personal vendetta against me’: Ex-Pakistan president Musharraf on his death sentence
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
‘Is it like Aadhaar?’: Little awareness about CAA, NRC in country’s tribal belt
‘Is it like Aadhaar?’: Little awareness about CAA, NRC in country’s tribal belt
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news