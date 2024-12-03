Petition in Bangladesh high court seeking ban on Indian TV channels

The Bangladesh high court will hear a writ petition that sought a ban on the airing of Indian TV channels in the neighbouring country, Dhaka Tribune reported. ISKON priests hold placards during a protest against violence in Bangladesh.(ANI File Photo)

The petition, filed by lawyer Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan, has cited growing concerns over the impact of Indian media on Bangladeshi culture and society, the report added.

Bhuiyan, who filed the petition on Monday, is seeking a directive from the court under the Cable Television Network Operation Act 2006 to prohibit the broadcast of Indian TV channels.

The petition has also questioned why a rule should not be issued instructing a ban on Indian TV channels in Bangladesh, as per Dhaka Tribune. High Court bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi is expected to hear the petition.

Bhuiyan has named the secretaries of the information ministry and the home ministry, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), among others as respondents in the said petition. The proposed ban seeks to cover channels like Star Jalsha, Star Plus, Zee Bangla, Republic Bangla, and all other Indian TV channels.

Allegations are that provocative news is being aired on Indian channels and that unregulated broadcasts of content opposing Bangladeshi culture are leading to the destruction of the youth. Bhuiyan’s petition also alleges that Indian channels operate in Bangladesh without adhering to any local regulations .

Deteriorated relationship

The India-Bangladesh relations have seemingly taken a nosedive since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. Since then, Bangladesh has reportedly witnessed a surge in violent attacks against Hindus and other minority groups, prompting calls for greater protection and support.

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, with temples, being destroyed after the arrest of a former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges and for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

Tensions escalated further after a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of Das in the Chattogram Court Building area on November 27.

India has multiple times raised concerns regarding the Bangladesh situation and urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps to protect minorities.

Last week, during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation.”