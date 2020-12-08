e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine’s effect on transmission still unknown, FDA says

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine’s effect on transmission still unknown, FDA says

Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine prevents symptomatic cases of the virus, but it’s not clear if the shot keeps the disease from being transmitted, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff found in a report issued Tuesday.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 21:32 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
The FDA report was issued ahead of a Thursday meeting of outside advisers to the agency, whose deliberations will inform whether the vaccine is cleared for U.S. use.
The FDA report was issued ahead of a Thursday meeting of outside advisers to the agency, whose deliberations will inform whether the vaccine is cleared for U.S. use.(File photo for representation)
         

Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine prevents symptomatic cases of the virus, but it’s not clear if the shot keeps the disease from being transmitted, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff found in a report issued Tuesday.

The conclusion highlights a major unknown about vaccine candidates that persists ahead of an ambitious U.S. rollout of millions of shots: How effective they’ll be in stemming the spread of coronavirus at a population level.

The answer to that question carries important implications for the continued use of public-health measures including masks and social distancing, even among those who have been immunized.

Because the shots from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE avert symptomatic cases of Covid-19, their wide use could prevent virus transmission, the FDA staff report said. But if the vaccine doesn’t work as well in infections that lack symptoms, those cases “in combination with reduced mask-wearing and social distancing could result in significant continued transmission,” according to the staff report.

The FDA report was issued ahead of a Thursday meeting of outside advisers to the agency, whose deliberations will inform whether the vaccine is cleared for U.S. use.

Pfizer expects to report data on whether or not its vaccine stops virus transmission in the first quarter of 2021, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Tuesday at a press briefing held by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations.

tags
top news
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘300 million people may get vaccinated simultaneously’: Union health secy
‘300 million people may get vaccinated simultaneously’: Union health secy
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Neurotoxins suspected to have triggered mysterious disease in AP’s Eluru
Neurotoxins suspected to have triggered mysterious disease in AP’s Eluru
Oxford-Astra first to publish final-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial results
Oxford-Astra first to publish final-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial results
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In