Pfizer to supply US with 100 million more Covid-19 shots by July

The US government already has a deal with Pfizer for 100 million doses of the vaccine, which are being rolled out across the country after the shot won emergency use authorization earlier this month.

Dec 23, 2020
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30.
Pfizer Inc will supply the United States with 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July next year, the US drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the United States to 200 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, with the balance of the 100 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31.

