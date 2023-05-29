Philadelphia's Xylazine crisis: Rising overdoses and devastating consequences

The White House has raised an alarm about the rising danger of Xylazine, commonly known as "tranq," in the city of Philadelphia. According to RadarOnline.com, the city's Department of Health and Board of Health issued a joint statement declaring Xylazine a significant contributor to the surge of overdoses and drug-related deaths in the area. Philadelphia health officials are calling the city "ground zero" for this drug epidemic. FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks before President Joe Biden at the Finishing Trades Institute, March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro said Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that he is classifying a veterinary tranquilizer, xylazine, as a controlled substance now that it has been showing up in illicit drugs used by humans and contributing to a growing number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)

The joint statement emphasizes the devastating impact of Xylazine on Philadelphia, citing increased overdose deaths and severe injuries that can lead to sepsis and even the need for amputation. In response, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has been collaborating closely with partners across the city to address this alarming aspect of the drug overdose crisis.

Sarah Laurel, the founder of the harm reduction nonprofit Savage Sisters, revealed to NPR that the usage of Xylazine has witnessed an alarming surge over the past four years. She described the horrifying consequences, including open ulcers, infections, and necrotic tissue, which have forced some individuals to undergo amputations. Laurel expressed her disbelief, stating that nobody anticipated the catastrophic effects that this drug would have.

The issue is particularly prominent in the Kensington neighborhood, where the use of this flesh-eating drug has become a focal point. Allan Domb, a former City Councilmember and current candidate for local office, addressed the problem during a public health forum, labeling it an "issue of supply and demand." Domb called for a "crackdown" on this harmful drug, expressing his dissatisfaction with Kensington being a containment site for drug use and sales.

Domb's political opponent, Helen Gym, is also committed to combating the illegal drug market. If elected mayor, Gym pledges to end the drug trade in Kensington and revitalize the neighborhood. She emphasizes the importance of restoring public spaces, parks, recreation centers, libraries, and civic areas for the community's benefit.

Gym aims to lead a coordinated effort to eradicate all "open-air" drug markets in her district. Her strategy goes beyond making bad things disappear; it involves revitalizing neighborhoods for the well-being of residents and ensuring a safe and vibrant community.

The declaration of Xylazine as an emerging threat by the White House underscores the severity of the situation in Philadelphia. With health officials, activists, and political candidates rallying together, there is hope for a comprehensive response to tackle this crisis head-on. The focus is not only on addressing immediate issues but also on implementing long-term solutions to create a safer, drug-free environment for all residents.

