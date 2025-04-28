Philippines hits China with Sandy Cay flag-planting as South China Sea boils pre-US drill

The Philippine military on Sunday hit back at China by planting a flag at the disputed Sandy Cay reef days after Beijing had conducted a similar operation, the Philippine News Agency reported. Beijing's coast guard had said that it ‘dealt with’ a situation involving six Filipinos who it accused of illegally landing on the reef. China claims that the sandbank had recently come under its control. Philippines and China both claim the Sandy Clay reef in the South China Sea(AFP)

On Sunday, the National Operational-Tactical Group West Philippine Sea carried out an interagency maritime operation, the Philippine News Agency added. The report further stated that the operation was aimed at 'strengthening the regular and lawful exercise of the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the waters of the Western Philippine Sea'.

According to the agency, the Philippine Navy, Coast Guard, and the Maritime Group of the National Police were involved in the efforts. Four teams in rubber boats landed on the Cay 1, Cay 2, and Cay 3 islands, where they detected Chinese presence.

Photos of planted flags surfaced on social media.

China claims sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea. It has engaged in several confrontations with the Philippines over the last few months. The latest engagement comes days before the annual joint military exercises between the Philippines and the US, which will take place near the Spratly Islands.

Chinese coast guard spokesperson Liu Dejun said in a statement that six personnel from the Philippines had ‘illegally boarded’ the Tiexian Reef. He added that they were dealt with in ‘accordance with the law’. However, no specifics were provided.

"We urge the Philippines to immediately stop its infringement," Liu said.

The Financial Times, meanwhile, cited a Philippine maritime official as saying that the Chinese coast guard had left after unfurling the flag.