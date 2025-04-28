Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Philippines hits China with Sandy Cay flag-planting as South China Sea boils pre-US drill

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 28, 2025 06:22 AM IST

The Philippine military on Sunday hit back at China by planting a flag at the disputed Sandy Cay reef

The Philippine military on Sunday hit back at China by planting a flag at the disputed Sandy Cay reef days after Beijing had conducted a similar operation, the Philippine News Agency reported. Beijing's coast guard had said that it ‘dealt with’ a situation involving six Filipinos who it accused of illegally landing on the reef. China claims that the sandbank had recently come under its control.

Philippines and China both claim the Sandy Clay reef in the South China Sea(AFP)
Philippines and China both claim the Sandy Clay reef in the South China Sea(AFP)

On Sunday, the National Operational-Tactical Group West Philippine Sea carried out an interagency maritime operation, the Philippine News Agency added. The report further stated that the operation was aimed at 'strengthening the regular and lawful exercise of the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the waters of the Western Philippine Sea'.

According to the agency, the Philippine Navy, Coast Guard, and the Maritime Group of the National Police were involved in the efforts. Four teams in rubber boats landed on the Cay 1, Cay 2, and Cay 3 islands, where they detected Chinese presence.

Photos of planted flags surfaced on social media.

China claims sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea. It has engaged in several confrontations with the Philippines over the last few months. The latest engagement comes days before the annual joint military exercises between the Philippines and the US, which will take place near the Spratly Islands.

Chinese coast guard spokesperson Liu Dejun said in a statement that six personnel from the Philippines had ‘illegally boarded’ the Tiexian Reef. He added that they were dealt with in ‘accordance with the law’. However, no specifics were provided.

"We urge the Philippines to immediately stop its infringement," Liu said.

The Financial Times, meanwhile, cited a Philippine maritime official as saying that the Chinese coast guard had left after unfurling the flag.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Philippines hits China with Sandy Cay flag-planting as South China Sea boils pre-US drill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On