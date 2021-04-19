IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for under 60s
Vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech accounts for 83% of doses so far delivered to the Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo(REUTERS)
Vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech accounts for 83% of doses so far delivered to the Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for under 60s

  • "The benefit outweighs the risk. Only a small percentage of the population had these adverse effects for AstraZeneca," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Manila
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 01:21 PM IST

The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas.

"The benefit outweighs the risk. Only a small percentage of the population had these adverse effects for AstraZeneca," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference, referring to countries where blood clots were reported.

Health authorities will release guidelines to include different precautions on the use of the AstraZeneca shots, Vergeire added.

The European Medicines Agency had earlier recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Southeast Asian nation has yet to record blood clots as side effect. It suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for under 60s on April 8.

The Philippines, a country of 108 million people, is battling one of the worst outbreaks in Asia but has administered less than 1.5 million shots of Covid-19 vaccines, 86% of which were first doses.

It has recorded 936,133 Covid-19 cases and 15,960 deaths due to the virus.

The Philippines has received 525,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX international vaccine-share facility. More than 900,000 more were to be shipped in May or June, according to health ministry data.

Vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech accounts for 83% of doses so far delivered to the Philippines.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
philippines astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP