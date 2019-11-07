e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Pilot accidentally sets off hijack alarm, triggers Amsterdam airport chaos

A hijacking alert is not made by activating a single button but is triggered by a four-digit code transmitted to the control tower, aeronautics expert Joris Melkert told local media.

world Updated: Nov 07, 2019 06:18 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
The Hague
A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday, triggering a huge security operation by Dutch police.
A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday, triggering a huge security operation by Dutch police.(REUTERS)
         

A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday, triggering a huge security operation by Dutch police.

Spanish airline Air Europa “deeply” apologised for the incident on board its flight from the Dutch capital to Madrid, which saw emergency vehicles swarm around the plane.

“False alarm. In the flight Amsterdam-Madrid this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport,” the airline tweeted.

“Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologise.”

Schiphol is one of Europe’s busiest airports, handling more than 70 million passengers a year, according to its website.

Pictures from the scene showed police vehicles and ambulances clustered around the aircraft while parts of the airport were cordoned off.

Flight schedules remained disrupted late into Wednesday.

The Dutch Royal Military Police had earlier said they were investigating a “suspect situation”, but announced an hour later that the passengers and crew were “safely off the plane.”

The plane was carrying 27 passengers, Dutch media said.

An investigation was underway to determine how the alarm could have been accidentally triggered.

A hijacking alert is not made by activating a single button but is triggered by a four-digit code transmitted to the control tower, aeronautics expert Joris Melkert told local media.

Justice and Security Minister Ferd Grapperhaus tweeted that he was “impressed” by the response of the authorities.

tags
top news
IAF may buy 300 indigenous basic trainers, fighters
IAF may buy 300 indigenous basic trainers, fighters
BJP leaders to meet Maharashtra governor today; Shiv Sena still adamant
BJP leaders to meet Maharashtra governor today; Shiv Sena still adamant
Cyclones Maha, Bulbul near east, west coasts; 4 states on alert
Cyclones Maha, Bulbul near east, west coasts; 4 states on alert
Mamata says move to offer JEE test in Gujarati insult to other languages
Mamata says move to offer JEE test in Gujarati insult to other languages
Disturbed over marital discord, man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station
Disturbed over marital discord, man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News