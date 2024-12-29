Menu Explore
Plane burst into flames after skidding off runway at an airport in South Korea, killing at least 47

AP |
Dec 29, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Plane burst into flames after skidding off runway at an airport in South Korea, killing at least 47

SEOUL, South Korea — A passenger plane burst into flames Sunday after it skid off a runway at a South Korea airport and slammed into a concrete fence when its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, killing at least 47 people, officials said.

The National Fire Agency said the fire was almost put out but officials were still trying to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people at the airport in the southern town of Muan.

At least 47 people had died in the fire, the agency said. Emergency workers pulled out two people — one passenger and one crew member. It said it deployed 32 fire trucks and several helicopters to contain the fire.

Footage of the crash aired by YTN television showed the Jeju Air plane skidding across the airstrip, apparently with its landing gear still closed, and colliding head-on with a concrete wall on the outskirts of the facility. The transport ministry said the incident happened at 9:03 a.m. local time.

Emergency officials in Muan said they were examining the cause of the fire. They said the plane's landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. The transport ministry said the plane was returning from Bangkok and its passengers include two Thai nationals.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

The incident came as South Korea is embroiled into a huge political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning imposition of martial law and ensuing impeachment. Last Friday, South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo and suspended his duties, making Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok to take over.

Choi ordered officials to employ all available resources to rescue the passengers and crew, according to Yonhap news agency. Yoon’s office said his chief secretary, Chung Jin-suk, will preside over an emergency meeting between senior presidential staff later on Sunday to discuss the crash.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
