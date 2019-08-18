e-paper
Sunday, Aug 18, 2019

Plane with 3 onboard crashes into a house in New York

The plane crashed into the house located in the state’s Dutchess County on Saturday at 4:29 p.m. (20:29 GMT), Sputnik reported citing local media reports.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:09 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New York
A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in New York, said US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in New York, said US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Details regarding the passengers are still unknown, the FAA said.

The FAA said it will initiate an investigation into what caused the crash.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 08:09 IST

