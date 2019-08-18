Plane with 3 onboard crashes into a house in New York

world

A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in New York, said US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane crashed into the house located in the state’s Dutchess County on Saturday at 4:29 p.m. (20:29 GMT), Sputnik reported citing local media reports.

Details regarding the passengers are still unknown, the FAA said.

The FAA said it will initiate an investigation into what caused the crash.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

