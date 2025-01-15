Menu Explore
Poland says Russia planned ‘acts of terrorism’ on airlines across world

Reuters |
Jan 15, 2025 07:45 PM IST

Security officials believe that parcel explosions at depots in Europe were part of a Russian trial plot to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the US.

Russia planned 'acts of terrorism' in the air against Poland and other countries, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shake hands as they meet at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, January 15, 2025.(REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shake hands as they meet at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, January 15, 2025.(REUTERS)

Security officials have said that parcels that exploded at logistics depots in Europe were part of a test run for a Russian plot to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the United States. The explosions occurred in depots in Britain, Germany and Poland in July. Russia has denied involvement in the incidents, and Tusk did not mention them specifically.

Also read | Zelenskiy says US will be alongside Ukraine's efforts to stop Russia

"The latest information can confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of terrorism in the air not only against Poland," Tusk told a news conference. He did not say what acts he was referring to or elaborate on the contents of the information.

Moscow has regularly denied any involvement in the courier depot explosions, as well as break-ins, arson and attacks on individuals, which Western officials say were carried out by operatives paid by Russia. The Russian embassy in Warsaw has not immediately replied to an emailed request for comment on Tusk's statement.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
