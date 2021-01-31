Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest
Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday, Navalny's allies said on social media.
OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.
Navalnaya was also detained at a similar protest in support of her husband last week.
The government will also maintain restrictions on indoor dining in the Seoul metropolitan area for another two weeks, requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and take out after 9 pm
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
