Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

Police investigate after man says he found baby in freezer

Police said in a news release Monday only that the infant was found inside a residence and that the death is being investigated as “suspicious” pending an autopsy.

world Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:22 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS
Close-up of a devastated young man holding his head in his hands and a group of friends in a supportive pose around him
Close-up of a devastated young man holding his head in his hands and a group of friends in a supportive pose around him

Authorities are investigating after a man said he found the body of an infant in a freezer while cleaning out his mother’s St. Louis apartment after she died.

Adam Smith told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he opened a box on Sunday that his mom had kept in her freezer for decades, bringing it along with her throughout various moves. He says he was going through his mom’s belongings after she died July 21 at the age of 68 from lung cancer.

Smith says he has provided police a DNA sample. Police didn’t immediately return an email message from The Associated Press.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 19:51 IST

