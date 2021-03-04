Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defense officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pentagon.
The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead. And it comes as law enforcement was on high alert Thursday around the U.S. Capitol after intelligence uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the building.
The potential plot is tied to the far-right conspiracy theory promoted by QAnon supporters that former President Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, the original presidential inauguration day.
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said she learned that the request for a 60-day extension was made in the last 36 hours, and that the Guard is now seeking volunteers from states around the country to fill the need.
Defense officials confirmed that the request is under review at the Pentagon, and that the Guard has started checking states for availability of their troops, in an effort to be prepared if final Defense Department approval is given. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
There are more than 5,000 Guard members currently in Washington, D.C., all slated to go home on March 12, ending the mission.
Slotkin said some members of Congress have been concerned about whether there is a solid plan to provide security for members and staff going forward.
“We want to understand what the plan is,” she said. “None of us like looking at the fencing, the gates, the uniformed presence around the Capitol. We can’t depend on the National Guard for our security.”
She said there has to be a plan that provides the needed security for the buildings and personnel by the Capitol Police and local law enforcement. Slotkin said it was telling that House members hastened to complete major votes Wednesday so they wouldn't have to be in the building where many fled violent rioters in January. Lawmakers, she said, “don't feel totally secure” in the Capitol.
U.S. Capitol Police officials have also told congressional leaders the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months.
Slotkin said, however, that she was going to her office to work on Thursday. “I'm not going to let these guys scare me away,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s first space hotel with artificial gravity expected to open in 2027
- With over 11,600 square metres of habitable space, the commercial station will have many features expected in a cruise ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy sees sharpest fall in energy demand since WWII due to pandemic: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong quake shakes New Zealand, but no damage reported and tsunami threat eases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
- Under the Senate bill, anyone earning up to $75,000 qualifies for the full $1,400 with the payment being cut off entirely at $80,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waive Covid vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq beefs up security for pope amid rising violence, pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If I lose, …’: PM Imran Khan’s emotional pitch ahead of trust vote this week
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New UK post-study graduate route to open for Indian students in July
- The UK has also extended concessions for students unable to travel to the UK after getting admission to British educational institutions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done due to the continuing disruption in international travel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wider Image: The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French President Macron could still squeeze in a pension reform: Le Maire
- According to Le Maire, a pension reform to address the financial imbalances in the country’s system is still possible before voters head to the polls in April 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai military denies involvement in network removed by Facebook
- Marking the first time it had taken down Thai accounts alleged to be linked to the government, Facebook said on Wednesday it had removed a Thailand-based network that included 77 accounts, 72 pages and 18 groups on Facebook and 18 accounts on Instagram, citing "coordinated inauthentic behaviour".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore won’t allow new diesel cars and cabs from 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report says 17% of food wasted at consumer level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox