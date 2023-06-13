Home / World News / 3 dead in 'serious incident' in England's Nottingham. What we know so far

3 dead in 'serious incident' in England's Nottingham. What we know so far

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2023 01:54 PM IST

Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles (190 kilometers) north of London.

A large police cordon has been put up in Britain's Nottingham after three people were found dead, reported Reuters. A man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after a van had also tried to run over another three people, according to the report.

Nottinghamshire Police said that six roads were closed and it would provide further updates in due course.(AFP)
Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am (local time) where two people were found dead in the street. A team then rushed to Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people, police said.

They are currently being treated in hospital, they added.

"This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”

Earlier, the Nottinghamshire Police blocked multiple roads and suspended the local tram network amid what they called an ongoing “serious incident.” Confusion prevailed among locals as police didn't exact details of the incident and commuters posted pictures of main roads cordoned off by blue and white police tape and complained about the inconvenience they were facing in the morning.

“Officers are on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident,” said Chief Inspector Neil Humphries of Nottinghamshire Police. “Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from the junction of Magdala Road into the city, and Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street have been closed.

"Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident," the police said.

A lawmaker from the area, Robert Jenrick, tweeted to say he was being kept up to date with events, before he later deleted it.

An eyewitness told GB News that they woke up to what sounded like gunshots.

"We ran to the window and there was armed police coming out of an undercover car. The suspect was tasered and dragged out by them," the eyewitness described the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

nottinghamshire
