Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket
Police in Colorado said they are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket. It's unclear if anyone has been injured.
Police in Boulder tweeted on Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.
A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers, a live TV feed showed.
Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building's roof.
Law enforcement SWAT teams from Jefferson County and Boulder were dispatched to the market in the southern part of the city of Boulder. Aerial footage showed several medical evacuation helicopters landing in the area.
The windows of the store appear to be broken, according to a bystander live video on YouTube. (AP) DIV DIV
Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket
Inside border facility in Texas, migrants crowd together, new photos show
Report that Joe Biden may spend $3 trillion is premature: White House
Immigrant kids sleeping under foil blanket highlight Biden's border secrecy
US, Canada, UK call on China to end 'repression' in Xinjiang
China retaliates after EU sanctions 4 officials over abuses against Uyghurs
US administers 126.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC
Afghan foreign minister on 3-day visit to Delhi for talks on peace process
Germany's Curevac to include virus variants in vaccine trials
- The EU has approved four vaccines so far: mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, and AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's so-called viral vector vaccines.