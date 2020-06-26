Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police

world

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:20 IST

Scottish police say the individual shot by armed police during an incident in Glasgow has died and that six other people including a police officer are in a hospital being treated for injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said that the wounded officer was in “a critical but stable condition” on Friday afternoon.

He also said that police are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street and are urging people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,”Johnson added.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”