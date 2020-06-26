e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police

Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

world Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:20 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Associated Press | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
London
Emergency services attend the scene of an incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020.
Emergency services attend the scene of an incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020.(AP)
         

Scottish police say the individual shot by armed police during an incident in Glasgow has died and that six other people including a police officer are in a hospital being treated for injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said that the wounded officer was in “a critical but stable condition” on Friday afternoon.

He also said that police are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street and are urging people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,”Johnson added.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

tags
top news
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police
Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
Jaipur hospital tries Patanjali drug on Covid-19 patients, served notice
Jaipur hospital tries Patanjali drug on Covid-19 patients, served notice
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In