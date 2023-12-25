Pope Francis deplores 'desperate humanitarian situation' in Gaza

Pope Francis on Monday called for the release of hostages and an end to the war in Gaza during his annual Christmas Day mass. Israel-Hamas War: Pope Francis arrives for the Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican.(AFP)

"My heart grieves for the victims of the abominable attack of 7 October, and I reiterate my urgent appeal for the liberation of those still being held hostage," he said during the "Urbi and Orbi" blessing. “I plead for an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims, and call for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation by an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid.”