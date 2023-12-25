Pope Francis deplores 'desperate humanitarian situation' in Gaza
AFP |
Dec 25, 2023 04:52 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Pope said, "I plead for an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims."
Pope Francis on Monday called for the release of hostages and an end to the war in Gaza during his annual Christmas Day mass.
"My heart grieves for the victims of the abominable attack of 7 October, and I reiterate my urgent appeal for the liberation of those still being held hostage," he said during the "Urbi and Orbi" blessing. “I plead for an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims, and call for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation by an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid.”
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Share this article