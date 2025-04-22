Pope Francis dies at 88: What is a conclave and when does it start?

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 after an 11-year papacy. With his death, the top post of the Vatican City goes vacant and a suitable replacement will be inducted soon, a hunt for which had already began. Pope Francis passes away at 88. When is the next Papal Conclave happening? (AP)

What is a conclave all about?

A conclave is a high-stakes meeting of top Catholic leaders around the world. It involves the choosing a new pope during this very secret meeting, being locked inside the Sistine Chapel, away from any kind of communication with the outside world. The meeting will see the attendance of Cardinals under the age of 80, who will be allowed to vote for a new pope. This is a centuries-old election process, that will see the choosing of a new Catholic leader who will be at the helm of Vatican city. The new Pope will be again entrusted with the responsibility of advocating for Catholics worldwide.

When does the Papal conclave begin? Voting process explained

According to the usual norm, the Papal conclave is held after a 15- to 20-day waiting period to allow for funeral ceremonies and travel for far-flung cardinals. The last such conclave was held in the year 2013 due to the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, and it took just a matter of two days to elect Pope Francis as the head of the Vatican. This means, the chances of the Papal conclave happening sometime after the first week of May is a major possibility.

Catholic cardinals are allowed to cast up to four ballots a day during the voting process until one candidate is able to secure a two-third majority. As per a North Jersey report, ballots are burned in a chapel stove as part of a custom, and if black smoke is seen, it means that the voters have not arrived at a final decision. If white smoke is seen coming from the chapel, it means that there is a winner in the voting process. The chosen candidate is then asked if he is willing to accept the role of the pope.

If the person agrees, he is then introduced to the public on the iconic St. Peter’s Basilica’s balcony with the Latin phrase,"Habemus Papam", which translates to "We have a pope".