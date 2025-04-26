Pope Francis funeral in Rome: Date, time, full list of guests
The funeral mass for Pope Francis will begin at 10am local time (around 1:30pm IST) and is expected to finish by 11:45am (around 3:15pm IST).
Pope Francis, who died earlier this week on Monday aged 88, will be laid to rest on Saturday morning. The pope’s funeral will be held in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican is expected to be attended by dignitaries from all over the world, including President Droupadi Murmu and US President Donald Trump.
Pope Francis will be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in central Rome after all the ceremonies of his funeral are over.
Public access to viewing Pope Francis one last time was closed on Friday after three days. His coffin was then sealed in a private ceremony called the Rite of the Sealing of the Coffin at St. Peter's Basilica.
Pope Francis funeral time
The funeral of Pope Francis will start at 10am local time (around 1:30pm Indian time) on Saturday morning. His coffin will be taken out of St Peter’s Basilica to the public square, and the funeral mass will begin, presided over by Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, which will be officially joined by 220 cardinals, and 750 bishops and priests near the altar, and more than 4,000 other priests con-celebrating in the square.
According to Reuters, a choir singing introductory rites in Latin will begin the funeral mass, followed by a series of rituals and prayers performed by Cardinal Re. Before the end of the mass, Pope Francis’ coffin will be sprinkled with holy water and incense, and the funeral will be concluded with a ritual called ‘Final Commendation and Farewell’, in which the Pope’s soul will be commended to God.
The funeral mass is expected to be over by 11.45am local time (around 3:15pm IST) and Pope Francis’ coffin will be taken to Santa Maria Maggiore through a procession which is expected to be joined by the crowd.
Pope Francis will be buried privately, and his tomb will be open to the public from Sunday morning, according to the Vatican. The Pope’s funeral will also be the first day of the nine days of mourning and masses by the Church in a tradition called the Novemdiales.
Who is attending the Pope’s funeral?
According to the Vatican, Pope Francis’ funeral is expected to be attended by over 150 delegations, including 54 heads of state and 12 reigning sovereigns, reported PA media.
Here is a list of dignitaries from around the world who will attend the funeral -
Asia-Pacific
India: President Droupadi Murmu
Australia: Governor-General Sam Mostyn
Bangladesh: Interim leader Muhammad Yunus
East Timor: President Jose Ramos Horta
Indonesia: former president Joko Widodo
New Zealand: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon
Philippines: President Ferdinand Marcos
Americas
Argentina: President Javier Milei
Belize: Governor-General Froyla Tzalam
Brazil: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Canada: Governor General Mary Simon
Dominican Republic: President Luis Abinader
Ecuador: President Daniel Noboa Azin
Honduras: President Xiomara Castro
United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
United States: President Donald Trump, Former president Joe Biden
Europe
Albania: President Bajram Begaj
Andorra: Co-Prince Joan-Enric Vives Sicilia
Armenia: President Vahagn Khachaturyan
Austria: President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Christian Stocker
Belgium: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever
Bosnia-Herzegovina: President Zelika Cvijanovic
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov
Croatia: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
Cyprus: President Nikos Christodoulides
Czech Republic: Prime Minister Petr Fiala
Denmark: Queen Mary
Estonia: President Alar Karis
European Union: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Antonio Costa
Finland: President Alexander Stubb
France: President Emmanuel Macron
Georgia: President Mikheil Kavelashvili
Germany: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Greece: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Hungary: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Iceland: President Halla Tomasdottir
Ireland: President Michael Higgins and Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin
Italy: President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Kosovo: President Vjosa Osmani
Latvia: President Edgars Rinkevics
Liechtenstein: Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie
Lithuania: President Gitanas Nauseda
Luxembourg: Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Prime Minister Luc Frieden
Malta: President Myriam Spiteri Debono
Moldova: President Maia Sandu
Monaco: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene
Montenegro: President Jakov Milatovic
Netherlands: Prime Minister Dick Schoof
North Macedonia: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova
Norway: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide
Poland: President Andrzej Duda
Portugal: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro
Romania: Interim president Ilie Bolojan
Russia: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova
Serbia: Prime Minister Djuro Macut
Slovakia: President Peter Pellegrini
Slovenia: President Natasa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob
Spain: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia
Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
Switzerland: President Karin Keller-Sutter
Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky
United Kingdom: Prince William representing King Charles III, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Middle East
Iran: Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, representing President Masoud Pezeshkian
Israel: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See
Jordan: King Abdullah II and Queen Rania
Lebanon: President Joseph Aoun
Palestinian Authority: Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa
Qatar: Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani
United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
Africa
Angola: President Joao Lourenco
Burundi: Vice President Prosper Bazombanza
Cape Verde: President Jose Maria Neves
Central African Republic: President Faustin-Archange Touadera
DR Congo: President Felix Tshisekedi
Gabon: President Brice Oligui Nguema
Kenya: President William Ruto
Lesotho: King Letsie III
Madagascar: President Andry Rajoelina
Morocco: Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch
Mozambique: President Daniel Chapo
Seychelles: President Wavel Ramkalawan
Sierra Leone: President Julius Maada Bio
Southern Africa: Cardinal Stephen Brislin, president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference
Togo: President Faure Gnassingbe
With agency inputs