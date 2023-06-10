Home / World News / Major update on Pope Francis' health after 3-hour abdominal hernia operation

Major update on Pope Francis' health after 3-hour abdominal hernia operation

Mallika Soni
Jun 10, 2023

Pope Francis Health: Pope Francis underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia.

Pope Francis's recovery from surgery is going well but doctors advised him not to deliver his Sunday blessing from a hospital balcony, chief surgeon Sergio Alfieri said. It would put strain on his abdominal walls, he added.

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican.(AP)
Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican.(AP)

The 86-year-old pope had agreed to doctors' suggestions that he remain there for at least all of next week after Pope Francis underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia.

In 2021, the last time the pope underwent surgery at the same hospital, he did deliver his blessing standing from the balcony. At that time, the pope delivered the blessing after about seven days following intestinal operation, the chief surgeon informed.

"Each time he gets out of bed and sits in an armchair puts stress on the abdominal walls. Only three days have passed. We asked the Holy Father to be prudent and avoid the strain (of standing at the balcony)," he said.

The pope was taken off intravenous tubes on Friday and was now on a semi-solid diet as his medical parameters were within the norm and there were no cardiac problems, the surgeon informed.

