Pope Francis says peace in Ukraine, Middle East possible with good will

Reuters |
Nov 19, 2023 05:41 PM IST

"I pray for the tormented population of Ukraine ... and the people in Palestine and Israel," he said.

Pope Francis on Sunday renewed calls for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East during his Angelus prayer, saying it was essential to keep up efforts to stop the ongoing conflicts.

Pope Francis leads the holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.(Reuters)
"I pray for the tormented population of Ukraine ... and the people in Palestine and Israel," he told the crowds gathered in St. Peter's square, adding he had spotted some yellow and blue Ukrainian flags.

"Peace is possible, good will is needed ... we must not resign ourselves because, always, always, always war is a defeat from which only weapon manufacturers profit," he said.

