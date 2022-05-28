Porn clips played on display screens at airport in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro

Passengers at an airport in Brazil's second-largest city of Rio de Janeiro were in for a shock when electronic displays at the facility began showing pornographic scenes--instead of advertisements and flight information--in an apparent case of hacking.

In a statement, Infraero, the South American nation's aviation authority, said it had notified the Federal Police about the incident at the city's Santos Dumont Airport, adding that the airport's information services were outsourced to another company, which, it said, has also been notified.

“We stress that the content shown on our media screens is the responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights. Our partners use their own system of publication, and these have no connection with Infraero's flight information system,” the statement noted.

The ‘hacked’ screens were turned off, the release further stated.

Videos on social media showed bemused travellers laughing at the displays, while others hid the scenes from their kids.

Santos Dumont is the second airport in Rio de Janeiro, after the main Gaelao International Airport. Named after Brazilian aviation pioneer, Alberto Santos Dumont, it is both a public and military facility.

Back home in India, a similar incident happened at Delhi Metro's busy Rajiv Chowk station on April 9, 2017. An adult clip played on an LED screen for nearly 10 minutes, forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to launch an inquiry.

(With inputs from AP)

