Porn clips played on display screens at airport in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro
Passengers at an airport in Brazil's second-largest city of Rio de Janeiro were in for a shock when electronic displays at the facility began showing pornographic scenes--instead of advertisements and flight information--in an apparent case of hacking.
In a statement, Infraero, the South American nation's aviation authority, said it had notified the Federal Police about the incident at the city's Santos Dumont Airport, adding that the airport's information services were outsourced to another company, which, it said, has also been notified.
“We stress that the content shown on our media screens is the responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights. Our partners use their own system of publication, and these have no connection with Infraero's flight information system,” the statement noted.
The ‘hacked’ screens were turned off, the release further stated.
Videos on social media showed bemused travellers laughing at the displays, while others hid the scenes from their kids.
Santos Dumont is the second airport in Rio de Janeiro, after the main Gaelao International Airport. Named after Brazilian aviation pioneer, Alberto Santos Dumont, it is both a public and military facility.
Back home in India, a similar incident happened at Delhi Metro's busy Rajiv Chowk station on April 9, 2017. An adult clip played on an LED screen for nearly 10 minutes, forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to launch an inquiry.
(With inputs from AP)
-
At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria
At least 31 people died in Nigeria on Saturday during a stampede at a church in the southern Rivers state, a police spokesperson said. Hundreds of people who had turned up to receive food at the church early on Saturday broke through a gate, causing the stampede, police spokesperson for Rivers state, Grace Iringe-Koko said.
-
Putin willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of France and Germany on Saturday that Moscow was willing to discuss ways to make it possible for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain from Black Sea ports. Putin spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the phone.
-
After Uvalde tragedy, a Texas school says staff can carry guns on campus
In the wake of Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot by the police, the only school in the small town of Utopia, also in Texas, has said its teachers and staff can carry guns on campus to prevent an Uvalde-like tragedy.
-
Argentina, Ireland…: Which countries reported Monkeypox cases in last 48 hours
The Monkeypox cases continue to rise across the world, with more than 200 suspected or confirmed cases being reported from across 20 countries. The Americas and Europe have witnessed a higher surge in infections, but the Monkeypox cases have also been reported in Australia and the Middle East. Here are the countries where the Monkeypox infections were reported in the last 48 hours.
-
UN rights chief says China trip not for probe, Xinjiang meetings ‘unsupervised’
United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Saturday said her six-day visit to China was "not an investigation" and meetings in Xinjiang were 'unsupervised' by the authorities. She further said she had appealed to the Chinese authorities to prioritise provision of information to families who lost contact with their loved ones in Xinjiang. Bachelet said the UN human rights office will have annual senior strategic meeting with the Chinese government.
