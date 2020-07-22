e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami possible

Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami possible

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula is from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.

world Updated: Jul 22, 2020 13:54 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Anchorage
Map showing the location of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Alaska, US
Map showing the location of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Alaska, US(AFP)
         

A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula is from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.

A tsunami advisory was posted for some areas nearby.

The center said for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.

tags
top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In