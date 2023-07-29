President Joe Biden jokes about impeachment scare, while House Republicans threaten inquiry on Hunter

President Biden had a witty response for House Republicans who are threatening to impeach him over alleged corruption involving his son Hunter's foreign business dealings. During an economic speech in Maine, Biden joked that they might as well add "lowering inflation" to the charges. The President was referring to a recent Washington Post report suggesting that Republicans may need to find new criticisms now that inflation is coming down. Biden seemed amused by the idea of being impeached for such an achievement.

US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about his economic plan "Bidenomics" at Auburn Manufacturing Inc. in Auburn, Maine,(AFP)

“Maybe they’ll decide to impeach me because it’s (inflation) coming down,” he joked.

Biden's remark came as annual inflation fell to 3% last month, down from a peak of 9.1% one year prior. While the President claims credit for the reduction, his critics argue that his large spending bills in the first two years of his term are to blame for the surge in inflation.

McCarthy's Threat of Impeachment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ignited the impeachment talk earlier this week when he suggested that investigations into Biden's role in his family's dealings were rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry. The investigation centers around Hunter Biden's foreign business relationships, alleged coverups in his criminal case, and accusations of interference by Biden-appointed officials.

President Biden, 80, had not responded to questions from reporters for ten days, including inquiries about the collapse of his son Hunter's probation-only plea deal under scrutiny by US District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware. The collapse raised further scrutiny on Biden's family and their international dealings.

Congressional Republicans Investigate

The Republican-led investigation into the Biden family's foreign business ties includes looking into overseas bank accounts and alleged bribes paid to Joe and Hunter Biden. The investigation also involves scrutinizing Hunter Biden's tax issues and alleged preferential treatment by Biden-appointed officials. Some Republican figures are calling the investigation "a rising scandal" that requires further congressional action.

As the investigation into the Biden family's dealings continues and the 2024 presidential race takes shape, it seems the political landscape is in for some exciting changes.