'My problem is with Joe Biden,' Jill Biden's ex-husband says ‘Biden crime family’ is targeting Trump

Bill Stevenson, the former husband of first lady Jill Biden, has made controversial accusations, claiming that President Joe Biden is targeting Donald Trump. Stevenson, who married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975, made these claims during a recent interview on Greg Kelly's Newsmax TV program. President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.(AP)

Stevenson alleged that Biden's family had done "the exact same thing" to him at one point. He expressed his concern for Trump and the ongoing investigations against him, stating, "I can't let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can't let them do this to our country."

This is not the first time Stevenson has made headlines with accusations against the Bidens. Back in 2020, when Joe Biden was chosen as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, Stevenson told the Daily Mail that Jill's relationship with her future husband started as an affair in the 1970s. However, Joe and Jill Biden have consistently stated that they met on a blind date after Jill had already separated from Stevenson and after the president's first wife tragically passed away in a car accident.

During the Newsmax interview, Stevenson shared some details about his past dealings with the Biden family. He alleged that Biden's law firm had subjected him to harsh treatment "in front of the IRS" and the Department of Justice during the 1970s. Additionally, Stevenson accused Joe Biden's brother, Frank Biden, of trying to interfere in his divorce negotiations and making intimidating statements.

Recalling an encounter with Frank Biden, Stevenson said, "Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, 'Give her the house or you're going to have serious problems.'" Stevenson further claimed that after standing his ground, he and his brother were later indicted on a tax charge of $8,200.

When asked about Joe Biden's involvement in the matter, Stevenson did not hold back, stating firmly, "I not only think it but I know it. I couldn't believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn't believe it."

Stevenson also revealed that he has a book on the Bidens' "early years" slated for release. Despite his accusations against Joe Biden and his family, Stevenson emphasized that he still cares about his ex-wife, Jill. He clarified, "To this day, I still care about her, to be perfectly honest. And everybody around me knows that. My problem is with Joe Biden."