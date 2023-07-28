Republicans call Donald Trump's new charges a distraction from Hunter Biden's ‘sweetheart’ deal falling apart. Is it so?

The Republican Party finds itself in a frenzy over the timing of the latest charges brought against former President Donald Trump, just a day after Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart. GOP members express anger and suspicion, viewing the charges as a calculated move to distract from Hunter Biden's legal troubles. Republicans are outraged by the timing of charges against former President Donald Trump, seeing it as a politicisation to distract from Hunter Biden's legal troubles.

Brazen Accusations and Outrage

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri didn't hold back when expressing his outrage over the charges levied against Trump. He accused the Department of Justice of manipulating the rule of law by adding new indictments to the ongoing classified documents probe. Hawley hinted that the charges were meant to divert attention from the Hunter Biden debacle, which has been a source of embarrassment for the Biden administration.

Hunter Biden's Probation Deal Collapses

Hunter Biden's plea deal hit a roadblock when Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to sign off on it, rejecting the proposed two years of probation for gun charges. This ruling has opened the possibility of additional charges for the president's son, including alleged unregistered foreign agent activities, raising concerns for the GOP about a potential witch hunt against political enemies.

Accusations of Politicization

Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz, are calling the charges brought by Democrats a disgrace and accuse Attorney General Merrick Garland of turning the Department of Justice into a partisan tool to attack the White House's opponents. The indictment against Trump and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager for Mar-a-Lago resort, has fueled claims of a politically motivated witch hunt.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined the chorus, stating that the Biden administration is embroiled in one of the biggest political corruption scandals in history. They see the DOJ's decision to pursue additional charges against Trump as further evidence of the politicization of the nation's top prosecutorial agency.

Trump Responds and Faces 40 Charges

Donald Trump himself has weighed in on the new charges, questioning why Joe Biden has not faced similar pressure over the storage of "more" documents. The former president accuses the prosecution of misconduct and asserts that it would not be happening if he weren't leading in the polls and on track to become the Republican nominee.

As the political landscape remains tense and charges fly between parties, the fate of the legal cases against Trump and Hunter Biden continues to be a subject of intense scrutiny.