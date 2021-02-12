IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / President Joe Biden thinks impeachment video may have swayed 'some minds'
US President Joe Biden.(AP file photo)
US President Joe Biden.(AP file photo)
world news

President Joe Biden thinks impeachment video may have swayed 'some minds'

Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that while he did not view any of the Senate trial live, he had seen the morning news. “I think the Senate has a very important job to complete,” the president said.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:51 AM IST

President Joe Biden said Thursday he had watched coverage of Donald Trump's impeachment trial and thought “some minds may have been changed” after prosecutors showed gripping and graphic video of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that while he did not view any of the Senate trial live, he had seen the morning news. “I think the Senate has a very important job to complete,” the president said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said later that “the footage was just a reminder of how shocked and saddened” Biden was on the day rioters stormed the Capitol.

It was a notable shift in tone after the new president spent much of the week doing his best to avoid the issue. And it came after House prosecutors aired never-before-seen footage from the violent insurrection that showed police officers being beaten by the rioters and presented a fuller picture of the precarious situation at the Capitol on the day when Congress was meeting to affirm Biden's victory.

Biden had insisted previously that he would not watch the proceedings, and for much of this week, Psaki dodged questions about the trial. She had declined to offer Biden’s opinion on whether the trial was constitutional or about the outcome because, as she said, the president is “not a pundit."

While expanding on Biden’s views about the trial, she refused on Thursday to weigh in on Trump’s culpability.

She said Biden, in his new comments, “was not intending to give a projection or a prediction, but was just giving a very human and emotional response” to what many were feeling on that day. Pressed on whether Biden believes the Senate should convict Trump, an outcome that's seen as unlikely, Psaki avoided answering directly. She said the president “knows there’s a role for Congress to play and a role for him to play."

It reflects the message Biden's team has tried to drive home: The focus is on governing and not the historic events unfolding at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Biden’s calendar this week was meant as counterprogramming to the trial, with events on pandemic aid and vaccine distribution.

Privately, White House aides said Biden would gain little politically from weighing in on the trial and that any comment he makes would draw the focus away from his predecessor’s misconduct and onto Biden’s own views.

They said that staying above the fray would allow Biden to focus on his COVID-19 relief package and remain on cordial terms with Republicans as he tries to steer the $1.9 trillion bill through Congress.

Among some Biden aides, there is a sense he will need to weigh in at the end of the trial, particularly if an expected acquittal prompts Trump to break his silence and further inflame a deeply divided nation.

Until now, the White House’s public approach to the proceedings has been: Impeachment? What impeachment?

Psaki at times has all but twisted herself in knots at the White House podium to dodge saying much of anything about the trial. "He’s not going to opine on back-and-forth arguments,” she said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she insisted that Biden would “not be a commentator” and would instead focus on the pandemic.

The president met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and business leaders on Tuesday to push for his economic recovery package. On Wednesday, he announced sanctions on Myanmar's military rulers in the wake of a coup and then he visited the Pentagon. On Thursday, he planned a trip to the National Institutes of Health to discuss the nation’s vaccination program.

It's all in keeping with Biden’s overall approach to Trump throughout the 2020 campaign: avoid getting bogged down in each new attack or controversy from Trump and focused on his own overarching message about a return to competent leadership in the White House. It also reflects a belief among White House aides that the chattering classes in Washington and on Twitter are often far removed from the realities of everyday Americans.

“I think the biggest news story for most Americans is getting the virus under control, and President Biden has shown, both on the campaign trail and in the White House, that his focus is what the American people are waking up thinking about every day,” said Ben LaBolt, a former Obama campaign press secretary.

With the Senate occupied by impeachment, White House legislative affairs staffers were working with House committee members on the COVID-19 legislation.

But while the administration’s outward focus was on the pandemic, the trial was inescapable within the West Wing.

Televisions were tuned to the proceedings. Aides kept one another updated and briefed the president. Preliminary work was underway for Biden to weigh in at the end of the trial in an effort to lower the temperature of a divided nation.

Trump's Twitter account has been suspended and he so far has followed aides' advice to keep a low profile for fear of endangering an acquittal.

In Trump’s previous impeachment, a year ago, he relentlessly weighed in on the trial on Twitter and mixed in a variety of events. The prior president to be impeached, Bill Clinton, also made a show of focusing on his day job, scheduling a flurry of events opposite the 1999 trial that ended up improving his approval ratings.

The clearest historical precedent for the moment in which Biden finds himself may be that of President Gerald Ford seeking to unify the nation after the damaging Watergate scandal and Richard Nixon's resignation. Like Biden, Ford sought to move the country past his predecessor in part by ignoring him and focusing on his own agenda. In a move that was controversial at the time but one that presidential historian Jeff Engel said was ultimately seen as beneficial for the national mood, Ford pardoned Nixon.

Engel suggested that Biden continue to focus his message on Americans, rather than wade into fights on Capitol Hill.

“Joe Biden, I think, will by his very nature feel responsible for and speak to Americans of all stripes," he said. “That’s not going to cure our problems by any measure, but it will provide a balm, if you will, to allow things to quiet down.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden trump impeachment probe us capitol
app
Close
People wear masks while walking past Wheeler Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif. (AP)
People wear masks while walking past Wheeler Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif. (AP)
world news

California now has more Covid-19 deaths than New York

Agencies, Sacramento
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:58 AM IST
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday that a decline in overall virus cases conceals the increasing numbers of outbreaks and community spread involving new variants, with a strain first identified in South Africa late last year now seen in 19 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin.(U.S. Senate TV via REUTERS)
US House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin.(U.S. Senate TV via REUTERS)
world news

Trump impeachment: House Democrats finish making their case

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:04 AM IST
Trump’s defense team will present its case on Friday, and the trial is likely to end on Saturday with questions from senators and final arguments leading to a vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(AP file photo)
US President Joe Biden.(AP file photo)
world news

President Joe Biden thinks impeachment video may have swayed 'some minds'

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that while he did not view any of the Senate trial live, he had seen the morning news. “I think the Senate has a very important job to complete,” the president said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook has been helping police identify people who posted photos of themselves from the scene, according to Bickert.(REUTERS)
Facebook has been helping police identify people who posted photos of themselves from the scene, according to Bickert.(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook touts fighting abuse during US Capitol attack

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:49 AM IST
Facebook, which has been criticized for allowing some users to orchestrate violence that played out on January 6, also said it fed information to law enforcement agencies during the insurrection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hooded demonstrators display placards accusing China for supporting Myanmar's military during a protest against the recent coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, (AP)
Hooded demonstrators display placards accusing China for supporting Myanmar's military during a protest against the recent coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, (AP)
world news

US slaps sanctions on Myanmar in response to military coup

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:44 AM IST
The US Treasury Department said it targeted eight people, including the defense minister, three companies in the jade and gems sector, and updated sanctions on the top two military officials, accusing them of playing a leading role in overthrowing Myanmar's democratically-elected government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Temperatures, meanwhile, are forecast to be 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (17 to 22 Celsius) below normal through the central US as frigid air spills down from the Arctic.(Kathy Willens / AP)
Temperatures, meanwhile, are forecast to be 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (17 to 22 Celsius) below normal through the central US as frigid air spills down from the Arctic.(Kathy Willens / AP)
world news

Snowstorms aim for US east while fierce cold grips Texas

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:35 AM IST
A system will sweep out of the Ohio Valley Friday, bringing freezing rain and ice across the central Appalachian Mountains and likely passing south of Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Army National Guard stand their posts as they guard the perimeter of the Capitol, (AP)
US Army National Guard stand their posts as they guard the perimeter of the Capitol, (AP)
world news

Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Democrats say in impeachment trial

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Rioters in videos, some posted to social media by themselves, talked about how they were doing it all for Trump. “We were invited here,” said one. "Trump sent us,” said another. “He’ll be happy. We’re fighting for Trump.” Five people died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French nun Sister Andre.(AP)
French nun Sister Andre.(AP)
world news

Europe's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday after beating Covid-19

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Sister Andre, who lived through the Spanish flu more than a century ago, said the day had brought her immense joy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Democrats seek to show Trump was indifferent to Capitol assault

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:34 PM IST
President Joe Biden, who has avoided comment on the impeachment proceedings, said in brief comments to reporters Thursday that “some minds may have been changed” by the vivid case presented by House impeachment managers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard walk past the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on February 11. (Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard walk past the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on February 11. (Bloomberg)
world news

Chilling video clips of Capitol siege aired at Trump impeachment trial

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:13 PM IST
On day two of Trump’s trial, the House managers made their case meticulously showing how the former president had incited his supporters in the weeks leading up to the insurrection, urged them to march to the Capitol, riled them up against Pence and then refused to stop them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The administration said an investigation found BBC World News' China-related reports had "seriously violated" regulations.(REUTERS)
The administration said an investigation found BBC World News' China-related reports had "seriously violated" regulations.(REUTERS)
world news

BBC World News barred from airing in China: Regulator

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:36 PM IST
On February 4, British media regulator Ofcom revoked China Global Television Network's (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road.(Representational Image / AP)
More than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road.(Representational Image / AP)
world news

At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

AP, Fort Worth, Texas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:24 PM IST
The number of injured was still unknown as police were still at working the accident on Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two leaders also spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and weapons proliferation.
The two leaders also spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and weapons proliferation.
world news

Biden says phone call with Xi Jinping lasted two hours

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:18 PM IST
US President Joe Biden warned afterwards that if the United States doesn't "get moving" on China policy, "they're going to eat our lunch."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP)
world news

Iran’s last atomic gambit could make crafting a bomb harder

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:03 PM IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported late Wednesday that Iran took another step to bring the country further out of compliance with its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democrats have planned to illustrate the "terrible toll" of the riot.(REUTERS)
Democrats have planned to illustrate the "terrible toll" of the riot.(REUTERS)
world news

Democrats to focus on 'terrible toll' of Capitol riot in Trump impeachment trial

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:56 PM IST
The House managers who are prosecuting the case in the US Senate spent much of Wednesday recounting the events that led to the riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP