Prince Andrew's tribute to the Queen: ‘Dear mummy, mother, your majesty, 3 in 1’

Prince Andrew paid tributes to his mother Queen Elizabeth II as the world bids farewell to the monarch on Monday. Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral which is set to be attended by world leaders, politicians and European royals, in addition to more than 500 dignitaries from around the world, Prince Andrew wrote, “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.”

In his tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Prince Andrew further said, “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.”

Echoing an emotion that the world feels since the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew wrote, “I will miss your insights, advice and humour.”

“As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide,” he added.

