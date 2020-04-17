e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Prince Harry and Meghan hand out meals in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan hand out meals in Los Angeles

The pair, who have formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family, first volunteered with Project Angel Food on Sunday, delivering food to people living with chronic illnesses.

world Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:15 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.(Reuters file photo )
         

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan handed out meals to sick people in Los Angeles, in their first known public activity since moving to California at the start of the state’s coronavirus lockdown.

The pair, who have formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family, first volunteered with Project Angel Food on Sunday, delivering food to people living with chronic illnesses.

“They were here Easter Sunday, and then they surprised us on Wednesday,” said communications manager Anne-Marie Williams.

“They handed out to 20 of our clients, and they rocked their worlds.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California last month after announcing in January that they intended to quit royal life and “work to become financially independent.”

They have kept a low profile, with even their location unknown amid unconfirmed reports that the pair are living in Malibu.

It emerged last week that they are planning to launch a wide-ranging non-profit organization in the United States named Archewell, focusing on mental health, education and wellbeing.

They said they wanted “to do something of meaning, to do something that matters,” but have delayed releasing full details because of the pandemic and will make an announcement “when the time is right.”

Los Angeles nonprofit Project Angel Food, which delivers medically tailored food to chronically ill people, appears to be the first charity publicly supported by the pair since their secretive move.

“We kept the conversation very casual, all I know is that they’re very intent on being of service, and that they want to see Los Angeles through the lens of Project Angel Food and through the lens of philanthropy,” Richard Ayoub, the organization’s CEO, told AFP.

The pair learnt of the charity through Meghan’s mother, who lives in Los Angeles and had heard that the organization needed extra help during the pandemic.

Upon their departure from the frontline of the British monarchy, the couple agreed to relinquish their “Royal Highness” titles.

“They’re very down to earth people -- very sweet and genuine and don’t stand on ceremony at all. They insisted we call them Harry and Meghan,” said Ayoub.

Many of Project Angel Food’s clients are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus, and Ayoub said he hoped the couple’s attention would help drive donations to www.angelfood.org/covid19.

He added: “I’m keeping my fingers crossed, hoping they’ll come back. With all this publicity, we don’t know. But we’re hoping that they do come back.”

tags
top news
One-third of India lives in red zones, Tamil Nadu leads the list
One-third of India lives in red zones, Tamil Nadu leads the list
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
China economy shrank 6.8% in Q1, first contraction in decades: Official
China economy shrank 6.8% in Q1, first contraction in decades: Official
India begins controlled trials of plasma therapy
India begins controlled trials of plasma therapy
Why India should do random testing
Why India should do random testing
Donald Trump upbeat despite 2,494 deaths in US in a day
Donald Trump upbeat despite 2,494 deaths in US in a day
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

world news