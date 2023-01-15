Prince Harry has a drink- or two- with this show host following memoir's release

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry talked about his memoir Spare which contains bombshell claims against the royal family, especially Prince William and King Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla.

"You've written this very intimate memoir, which I've read and it's fascinating, it's a very good read by itself," Stephen Colbert said welcoming Prince Harry, adding, "I know that you yourself are a very private person for being a public figure. You're revealing a lot of things in here. It must be on a certain level kind of nerve-racking to be out there, to publicly and physically represent the book... Would you like a cocktail before we begin?"

Stephen Colbert then took out a bottle of tequila and poured drinks for himself and Prince Harry who did not refuse the offer. Both then proceeded to squeeze extra lime into their drink before enjoying it.

"Can you explain how it is that the Royal Standard got frost nip?" Stephen Colbert asked. Laughing, Prince Harry answered, "How long have you... how long...? Can I have a drink?"

After drinking, Prince Harry said, "How long have you been waiting to ask that question? We've taken quite a leap from grief and trauma to my todger."

Prince Harry also discussed his mother Diana's demise on the show and experiencing grief following her tragic death. The Duke of Sussex also talked about a controversial claim in his memoir about Afghanistan.

