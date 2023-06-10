Prince Harry left his flight attendant a surprising gift, much to the fan's delight

After a three-day trip to the UK, Prince Harry took an American Airlines flight back to his wife Meghan and children Lilibet and Archie in California. A lucky cabin crew member seized this opportunity to get a picture the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry. (AP)

Holden Pattern was an air stewardess on Prince Harry's flight back to the US. The fan shared a post on Instagram of his picture with the his royal highness. Prince Harry stood next to a beaming Holden, dressed in a simple black t-shirt and blue jeans. The post was captioned “Passenger Prince” with a crown emoji.

Another picture revealed that Prince Harry gifted the attentive crew member an autographed copy of his book, Spare. He shared an Instagram story showing a business class seat with the book next to. Holden Pattern wrote, “just found this [the book] in my luggage that a passenger gave me”, in reference to the British Royal. He did not disclose any further details of the flight.

The controversial book, Spare, shocked the world. Prince Harry revealed astonishing insight into the royal's upbringing. The book was named so as a reference to the position of the second son in royal circles. He claimed that his father, Prince Charles first dubbed him so when he was born. He allegedly thanked his wife and Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, for providing him a spare heir. Most surprisingly, the book contained a detailed description of his physical altercation with his brother, Prince William. Further bombshells revealed various details including how the duke lost his virginity.

Prince Harry had flown to the UK on June 4 to testify against the tabloid, Daily Mirror. He, along with other celebrities, accused Mirror of using unlawful means to access private information regarding their lives. He blamed the “prying eyes of the tabloids” for his break-up with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy. “As a child, every single one of these articles played an important and destructive role in my growing up”, he said during the trial. The duke blames press intrusion for his “acute paranoia of being constantly under surveillance”. He was questioned for a total of eight hours over the course of two days.

Although both his father, King Charles III, and his brother William, Prince of Wales were in London at the time, it is believe that Prince Harry did not meet either of them. Nor did he visit Princess Eugenie and her newborn son, Ernest.